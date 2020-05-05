Lockdown Diaries: Pulkit Samrat’s Gluten-Free Recipe for Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mumbai, May 5: Pulkit has baked a sour dough gluten free bread for his ladylove Kriti Kharbanda and she absolutely loves it. Kriti took to Instagram to share a photograph of the bread. "Sour dough gluten free bread.. baked by the best(hired by me personally) - @pulkitsamrat ok now I'm going back to eating," captioned the actress.

The lockdown has turned Pulkit Samrat into a chef who is trying new recipes everyday to make his foodie girlfriend happy. On Monday, Pulkit had baked pav for Kriti. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Pulkit captioned: "First attempt and now am tempted!" Reacting to his post, Kriti expressed that the "bhukkad" (foodie) inside her is satisfied. Kriti Kharbanda Is Dating Pulkit Samrat! The Pagalpanti Actress Makes It Official.

Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram Post

She wrote: "You're welcome @pulkitsamrat . I'm glad I bring out the best in you. Did u ever think you would bake PAV for me!? the bhukkhad in me is very impressed Haan! Muahhh! #blessedwiththebest #midnightcravings #foodstagram."