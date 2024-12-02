Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan said that the award she got for her work Jaane Jaan is her son Taimur Ali Khan’s, who was seen posing with it in pictures shared by the actress. Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of photographs of Taimur wearing his blanket over his head and holding on to the award. Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Diljit Dosanjh Wins Best Actor for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’; Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes Home Best Actress for ‘Jaane Jaan’.

“He thinks it’s his but ofcourse it is … #mera (my) Jaane Jaan,” she wrote as the caption.

View Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Talking about the film Jaane Jaan, which is a mystery thriller film, is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino, which had earlier been made into the 2012 South Korean film Perfect Number by Bang Eun-jin.

It stars Kareena as a single mother involved in a murder, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

On the personal front, Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, after a widely followed romance, which started while shooting for the film Tashan in 2007. They welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016 and Jeh, their second child, in 2021.

Recently, the actress shared a photo of herself relaxing by the poolside with her pet dog Elvis.

She dropped a candid click where she is seen soaking up the sun, enjoying quality time with her furry friend. Alongside the photo, Khan wrote, “Say Hi to Elvis,” followed by heart emoji.

On the professional front, Kareena, who is the younger sister of actress Karisma Kapoor is riding high on the success of her recent release, Singham Again, where she reprised her role as Avni. Red Sea Film Festival 2024: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan To Discuss Their Legendary Careers at the Event.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff. Her film The Buckingham Murders recently had its digital premiere.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2024 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).