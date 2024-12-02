Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): The 5th edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards took place on Sunday, December 1, in Mumbai, bringing together a galaxy of stars from the world of digital entertainment.

This year's ceremony honoured outstanding web series and films, with winners across 39 categories.

The event was marked by stellar performances, heartfelt speeches, and a celebration of the rapidly evolving digital entertainment landscape.

One of the evening's biggest moments came when actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh clinched the Best Actor award for his portrayal of the legendary singer Amar Singh Chamkila in the web film 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presented the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrayed 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essayed the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan bagged the Best Actress award for her performance in 'Jaane Jaan'.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel 'Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino. Maya (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Karan (Vijay Varma) navigate through a web of emotions and unforeseen circumstances as they cover up and uncover clues in a bid to outwit each other.

Meanwhile, the ceremony was attended by several notable figures, including actors, directors, and technical experts from the OTT industry.

Here's a look at the full list of winners from the 2024 Filmfare OTT Awards Films Category:

Best Film, Web Original: Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Director, Web Original Film: Imtiaz Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Diljit Dosanjh (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Kareena Kapoor Khan (Jaane Jaan)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Maharaj)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Wamiqa Gabbi (Khufiya)

Best Dialogue, Web Original Film: Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Original Screenplay, Web Original Film: Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Cinematographer, Web Original Film: Sylvester Fonseca (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Production Design, Web Original Film: Suzanne Caplan Merwanji (The Archies)

Best Editing, Web Original Film: Aarti Bajaj (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Background Music, Web Original Film: AR Rahman (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Sound Design, Web Original Film: Dhiman Karmakar (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Story, Web Original Film: Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Best Music Album, Web Original Film: AR Rahman (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Debut Director, Web Film: Arjun Varain Singh (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Best Debut Male, Web Film: Vedang Raina

The ceremony also celebrated the contributions of various technicians, such as Sylvester Fonseca for Best Cinematography and Aarti Bajaj for Best Editing, both for Amar Singh Chamkila. (ANI)

