Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria had a whale of a time in the Maldives where she channelled her inner mermaid, going by her latest post on social media. Tara posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen walking towards the ocean dressed in a white bikini, with a white transparent cloth stylishly held behind her. "Safe to say I had a whale of a time," Tara captioned the image, which has 417K likes on the photo-sharing website. Tara Sutaria Poses on the Cover of Elle India and all We Can Say is ‘Haye Main Marjaavaan’ (View Pics)

Tara had been holidaying in Maldives with rumoured beau Aadar Jain. Tara and Aadar were first linked after they made an appearance at Malaika Arora's party last year, and then at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party in 2019. They also reportedly celebrated New Year in London together. Tara Sutaria Looks Smokin’ Hot In her Monokini from Maldives Holiday (View Pic)

Tara Sutaria at Maldives:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria at Maldives Beach on her Birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

In August, Tara penned a birthday wish for Aadar. Calling Aadar her favourite person, Tara wrote on Instagram: "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain." On the work front, Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with "Qaidi Band", will next be seen in " Hello Charlie". Tara has "Tadap" and "Ek Villain 2" coming up. "Tadap" is Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit "RX 100".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).