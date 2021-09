On the occasion of Teachers' Day, actor Esha Deol penned a special note for her mother and veteran star Hema Malini. Thanking the Dream Girl of Bollywood for teaching her valuable lessons of life, Esha wrote, "From my first step as a tiny dancer to who I am today as a mother, it's all because of you. The knowledge, the ethics & the discipline I have learnt from you has always been a blessing for me. My mother, My first teacher." Ek Duaa Trailer: Esha Deol Is a Mother Fighting for Her Daughter’s Rights; Film Arrives on Voot Select on July 26 (Watch Video).

Alongside the message, Esha posted two pictures. The first image is from Esha's childhood. In that particular image, we can see Esha sitting on Hema's lap. The second photograph features the mother-daughter duo sharing smiles with each other. The 'Dhoom' fame actor's post has garnered several likes and comments. "Beautiful post," a fan commented.

Check Out Esha Deol's Instagram Post Below:

"Mothers are the best teachers," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha, who is is Dharmendra and Hema Malini's elder daughter, recently starred in Ek Duaa film. She will be next seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in Rudra.

