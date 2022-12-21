Teji Bachchan is the late mother of Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. She was an Indian social activist, was born into a Khatri Sikh Punjabi family in Faisalabad, Punjab, India. Later she married Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan in the year 1941. Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Decoding What Made Big B A Darling of Masses and Families for Generations!

Even though, she became a homemaker, Teji never let go her passion for theatre and singing. Back in 1973, Teji was appointed as one of the Directors of the Film Finance Corporation of India. She also played the role of Lady Macbeth in her husband’s Hindi adaptations of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth and later did a cameo in Amitabh-starrer Kabhie Kabhie in the year 1976.

Being a housewife, Teji loved her sons- Amitabh and Ajitabh Bachchan and was very protective about them. Amitabh was fond of his mother and always has been vocal about Teji Bachchan on his social media platforms. KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Shares an Emotional Moment With Uunchai Co-Stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta.

Here are five times when he spoke about his mother:

When Amitabh Bachchan Shared a Picture of His Mother in Twitter

Back in 2017, Amitabh Bachchan took to his twitter account and shared few emotional words about his mother with an image. He shared the image in the form of a throwback gem.

T 2748 - She left us today 10 years ago .. ! The most beautiful Mother in the World .. ! All Mothers are ... pic.twitter.com/kZozrpd9zy — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 21, 2017

When Amitabh Bachchan Share an Emotional Blog About His Mother

Wishing his fans of Mother's Day, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog, "Everyday is a Mother's Day" and went on to share a rare picture of himself with his mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

When Big B Sung a Song Paying Tribute to Teji Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan shared a special song dedicated to his mother Teji and all the mothers out there. No doubt, the audience loved and appreciated the song.

Check the song here:

When Amitabh Bachchan Shared a Throwback Picture

Amitabh Bachchan shared another rare black-and-white photo from his childhood featured him, his mother Teji Bachchan and his brother Ajitabh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

When Kaun Banega Crorepati Team Paid a Tribute to Teji Bachchan

The Kaun Banega Crorepati Team played an audio clip where Teji Bachchan was heard singing a song which left Amitabh Bachchan speechless. And Big B couldn't hold back his tears and thanked the team for this effort.

Watch the video:

She died at the age of 93 on December 21, 2007 after prolonged illness. Amitabh Bachchan had once said that our parents hold a permanent place in our heart and no matter what they will always remain the same. Well, we totally agree with him! What about you?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2022 07:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).