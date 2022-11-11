Thai Massage Movie Review: Written and directed by three-time National Award winner Mangesh Hadawale, Thai Massage featuring Gajraj Rao and Divyendu Sharma in key roles offers more than what meets the eye in the trailer. The film has its heart at the right place, but at 120 minutes sans smart editing, this production seems sluggish. What is heartening is that this Thai Massage goes beyond the perceived pleasure of a happy ending and entertains in myriad ways, surprisingly with more sub-texts and commentaries on topics that go beyond the skin and the intimacy issues it promises to bring to the fore. Divyendu Sharma Believes That the Definition of Masculinity Is Changing in a Positive Way

Two days away from his 70th birthday, Aatmaram Dubey (Rao), a widower from Ujjain, decides to address an important question. Why are the elderly put on the pedestal in our country and why the society dismisses their 'human' existence by denying the fact that they too have sexual needs which ultimately need a channel? Aatmaram decides to get his erectile dysfunction treated and then put to use his 'toolbox' in the distant land of Thailand in order to quench his thirst. Mind you, Aatmaram addresses the issue in a mature way - he faces it and he must do what his body needs by keeping his planned adventure a secret from his family. He is against leading a quiet life and seeks greener pastures in Bangkok. In his pursuit of happiness helps the local guy (Divyendu Sharma) with his own agenda. Will Aatmaram revive his glory days in the hedonistic land of Bangkok or will his family find out about this 'secret' trip? Well, you have to watch the film to find the answer!

Thai Massage evokes giggles as the protagonist goes on an onion-eating spree to get his hardware back in action, and then decides to check the utility purpose of the newfound excitement in hilarious ways. He doesn't stop there: from entertaining the prospect of using his mardana taakat with a local escort to mapping his whole pleasure journey to Bangkok--the poor old chap faces many hurdles in the conquest. All these events and more are peppered with crisp lines, some really memorable characters, and some quirky innuendos.

In a hilarious sequence, Aatmaram’s neighbor catches him watching a porn film as the old guy doesn’t know how to turn the computer off even if the loud moans are heard on the speakers to reveal the true intentions behind Aatmaram's ardent request for privacy. And yet Atamaram continues to be a principled man--the one who believes in the true essence of companionship and the significance of an intimate relationship. He is caught between his morals and his raging hormones, between what his energy seeks and what his spirituality beckons. Will he find the middle path or will he toe the line is what this film is all about! It Was Such a Celebration of Life: Gajraj Rao Shares His Experience of Working in 'Maja Ma'

Apart from crisp dialogues and the apt depiction of the contrast between the small town of India and the big metropolis of Bangkok, the director captures the soul and the characters of the places to convey the transition in the moods and the concreteness of the cultural DNA very exquisitely. The sequencing and the overlapping of frames where the protagonist recollects his deep emotional involvement with his dead wife and the pull of the pleasure-seeking impulses are beautifully captured. But at multiple places, the film gets predictable, sappy and even sluggish.

As for the performances, Gajraj Rao depicts the range of a solid performer without missing the comic factor one bit even if he intersperses myriad emotions with multiple facets. His timing remains the key and he has a tremendous hold over delivering drama with exact proportions. Divyendu compliments him well as a footloose chap trying to extract what he can from this chance encounter with the old man. A special mention here for Vibha Chibber who makes an impact as a typical nosy neighbor who remains perpetually curious about the goings-on.

Final Thoughts

Thai Massage promises laughs, drama and some delicate moments with a message that will ultimately put a smile across your face with or without the happy ending. Gajraj Rao's hilarious performance and Divyendu's comic timing make this one an enjoyable one-time watch!

Rating: 3.0

