Actress Kangana Ranaut's much awaited film Thalaivi is all set to release in theatres on April 23. The makers made the announcement on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 73rd birth anniversary of actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa, whose life is depicted in the film. Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About the Struggle of Drastic Physical Makeovers for Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

Tweeting the news, Kangana Ranaut wrote: "To Jaya Amma, on her birthanniversary. Witness the story of the legend, #Thalaivi, in cinemas on 23rd April, 2021." The tringual film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is directed by AL Vijay, and it also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in key roles. Kangana Ranaut Compares Herself with Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot; Shares Stills from Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi to Release on April 23

The film will showcase the life of late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, from her rise in the world of films as an actress to becoming a powerful politician. Kangana had earlier in the day, teased fans about the big announcement by posting on Twitter: "On #Thalaivi's 73rd birth anniversary, stay tuned as we make an important announcement at 6:35 PM today!" For the role, Kangana is said to have gained 20 kilos and undergone body transformation.

