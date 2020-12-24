Arvind Swami, who is known for his roles in films such as Roja, Bombay, Minsaara Kanavu and many others, is now set to play an important role in the upcoming film titled Thalaivi. A multilingual biographical film based on the life of J Jayalalithaa, late politician and film actress, the titular role will be portrayed by Kangana Ranaut. Today, on Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran aka MGR’s death anniversary, the makers of Thalaivi have unveiled the new look of Arvind Swami’s new look as Puratchi Thalaivar, as he was fondly called. And we bet, you’d be amazed by the uncanny resemblance. Kangana Ranaut Wraps Up Thalaivi, Actress Pens a Heartfelt Note.

In the pictures, Arvind Swami who plays MGR in Thalaivi, is seen in the exact getup of the late politician and film actor. He has sported a white lungi (dhoti) and matching shirt, donned the iconic mush skull cap and a pair of black sunglasses. While sharing the look, Arvind captioned it as, “It was not just an honour to play the role of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, but a great responsibility. I thank director A.L. Vijay & producers @vishinduri @shaaileshrsingh for having faith in me. I humbly post these pics in Thalaivar’s memory, today. #Thalaivi #MGR #ArvindSwamiasMGR.” Jayalalithaa Death Anniversary: Kangana Ranaut Shares Still from Thalaivi; Actress Looks Convincing As Former Tamil Nadu CM.

Arvind Swami As Puratchi Thalaivar MGR In Thalaivi

Earlier in an interview with TOI, film’s director AL Vijay about casting Arvind Swami to play MGR’s role had stated, “We needed someone with a strong screen presence to enact the role of MGR and I was hell-bent on casting Arvind Swami. When you see his performance in the film, you will understand why I say that no one else could’ve pull off the role better.” The makers of Thalaivi are yet to share the film’s release date. This film has been simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

