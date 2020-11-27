Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known to grab headlines for good as well as bad reasons. The actress who is currently in Hyderabad shooting for her next Thalaivi recently met Sanjay Dutt. Ranaut took to her Twitter and expressed that when she got to know that Sanju baba is also staying in the same hotel as hers, she went on to check his health. Ahead she also mentioned how the Khalnayak of Bollywood looks more handsome after beating lung cancer. Kangana Ranaut Wins Against BMC! Bombay HC Appoints Valuer To Estimate The Damages Due To Malafide Demolition at Her Office.

Along with the post, she also shared a photo of the two. In the pic, we can see both the stars happily posing for the camera. Kangana tweeted, "When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hydrabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health." Kangana Ranaut Shares Visuals of Her Razed Office by BMC, Calls the Demolition #DeathofDemocracy (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hydrabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health 🥰 pic.twitter.com/VPB5reGThp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020

For the ones unaware, it was in August when the news of Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer was all over the internet. However, he got treated at the right time and defeated the disease. "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family," a part of his statement read.

Meanwhile, talking about Kangana, she will be seen next in Thalaivi, a bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. Helmed by AL Vijay, the flick will also see Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in key roles. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).