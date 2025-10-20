Bollywood's big Diwali release Thamma, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 21, 2025. The horror comedy film directed by Aditaya Sarpotdar is just a day ahead of its release. The movie will face a direct clash with Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's romantic film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat at the box office. Despite the clash, Thamma is expected to perform well and draw large numbers on its opening day. Early advance booking sales also indicate the same. ‘Thamma’ FIRST Review: ‘Expect the Unexpected’ – Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Horror-Comedy Film Thrills With Engaging Plot, Laughs and Action.

‘Thamma’ Day 1 Advance Bookings

Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khuranna's highly anticipated film Thamma has sold over one lakh tickets across India. Given the festive mood, the movie is expected to pick up on Monday (October 20) evening, after the main Diwali celebrations wind up. According to a report by Koimoi, Thamma has sold 1.13 lakh tickets for Day 1. Talking about the collections, the film has grossed INR 3.22 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the domestic box office.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Thamma’:

The numbers definitely look promising, but they need to grow further, considering it’s Diwali week and just the start of the festivities. The advance sales have been particularly strong in Maharashtra, grossing INR 67 lakh, followed by Delhi with INR 62 lakh.

‘Thamma’ Registers 4th Highest Opening Day Pre-Sales for Maddock Films

The report added that Thamma has registered the fourth-highest pre-sales for Maddock Films. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer will soon surpass Akshay Kumar's Sky Force (INR 3.78 crore) on the top five lists.

Top Pre-Sale Opening of Maddock Films

Stree 2 - INR 26.23 Crore

Chhaava - INR 13.79 Crore

Sky Force - INR 3.78 Crore

Thamma - INR 3.22 Crore

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya - INR 2.11 Crore

If Thamma manages to generate strong word of mouth, it could enjoy a better run than the previous Maddock Horror Comedy Universe films, Munjya and Bhediya. ‘Thamma’: Will Maddock Horror Comedy Universe Break Ayushmann Khurrana’s Box Office Lull? Check Actor’s List of Hits and Flops Since 2020.

About ‘Thamma’

Thamma is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya (2024)and Stree 2 (2024). The movie revolves around vampires and also stars Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Faisal Malik in key roles.

