Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna pair up for the first time in Thamma, the latest film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar (Munjya, Kakuda), Thamma also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, with rumoured cameos from franchise regulars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Reports also hint at the introduction of Aneet Padda, who will headline Maddock’s next film in the universe, Shakti Shalini. ‘Thamma’: Ayushmann Khurrana Calls His Role a ‘Betaal With Superpowers’ in Upcoming Horror Comedy.

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe has delivered some of Bollywood’s biggest hits in recent years, including Stree, Munjya and Stree 2 - the last being a massive money-spinner - alongside the moderate success of Bhediya. Expectations are high for Thamma to build on this streak and take the universe to new heights.

Ayushmann Khurrana Box Office Status

For Ayushmann Khurrana, this release holds particular significance. The National Award-winning actor (for AndhaDhun) has had a challenging run at the box office over the past five years, especially since cinemas reopened post-pandemic. Once hailed as the poster boy of small-town comedies and socially charged entertainers, Khurrana’s post-2020 phase hasn’t mirrored his pre-pandemic success.

Watch the Trailer of 'Thamma':

Ayushmann made his acting debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor, a social dramedy directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by John Abraham, which became a sleeper hit. Known for picking unconventional roles - from a man dealing with erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan to playing a bald man in Bala and a gay lover in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - he carved a unique niche for himself. But since 2020, the charm hasn’t quite translated to consistent box office wins. ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ Release Date: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh’s Film To Hit Big Screens on March 4, 2026.

While Khurrana has remained selective about his projects, four out of his five theatrical releases since 2021 have failed commercially. His last outing, Dream Girl 2, was profitable but fell short of the first film’s performance (Dream Girl made INR 142.26 crore in India).

Ayushmann Khurrana's Box Office Report Card Since 2020 (in India)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (February 21, 2020) - INR 60.78 crore - Average

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (December 10, 2021) - INR 28.26 crore - Flop

Anek (May 27, 2022) - INR 8.15 crore - Flop

Doctor G (October 14, 2022) - INR 26.45 crore - Flop

An Action Hero (December 2, 2022) - INR 10.89 crore - Flop

Dream Girl 2 (August 25, 2023) - INR 104.90 crore - Hit

Will 'Thamma' Restore Ayushmann Khurrana's Pre-2020 Box Office Status Quo?

Thamma marks Ayushmann Khurrana’s first film in two years, and fans are hopeful this could be the comeback he needs. Maddock Films’ strong track record with genre-bending horror comedies could prove to be his lucky charm - much like it worked for Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the Stree series, and Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma in Munjya.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna continues her golden run in cinema, having starred in several blockbusters, including Animal (the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film), Pushpa and Pushpa 2 (India’s top-grossing film), and Chhaava (the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025). Though her recent outings Sikandar and Kuberaa didn’t perform well, her box office appeal remains formidable.

As Thamma gears up for release, all eyes are on whether this horror-comedy can reignite Ayushmann Khurrana’s box office magic - and extend Maddock’s horror-comedy legacy even further.

