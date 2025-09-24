Stree returns to unveil a big surprise as Maddock Films’ Horror-Comedy Universe gears up for its bloody Diwali spectacle, Thamma. “ओ Stree…Kal…nahin, parso aa rahi hai.” The wait is almost over. Stree, aka Shraddha Kapoor, herself is set to join Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films for a grand THAMMAKEDAAR event that promises to set the tone for this Diwali. ‘Thama’ First Look Out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in Maddock’s Expanding Horror Comedy Universe.

On September 26, at 5 pm, the Bandra (Fort) Amphitheatre will play host to the much-awaited surprise, where Shraddha Kapoor will unveil something BIG for fans of the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. Stree aa rahi hain aur apne saath ek bada THAMMAKA la rahi hain, and the buzz suggests it will be nothing short of spectacular.

With Maddock Films’ Thamma storming into cinemas worldwide this Diwali, the event builds excitement for what’s being called the universe’s first bloody love story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, Thamma promises to blend horror, comedy, action, and bloody romance into a cinematic experience like no other. Fans can be part of this exclusive reveal by registering now by clicking on the link here. ‘Thama’ Teaser Out: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna Bring Vampire Romance to Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe This Diwali.

This Diwali, the universe doesn’t just bring light - it brings us a bloody love story in cinemas worldwide. Yeh Diwali hogi Thammake wali.