Trouble seems to be mounting for actor Ranbir Kapoor as the National Human Rights Commission has directed Mumbai Police to register a case against him, the producers of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and Netflix. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Review: Aryan Khan’s Debut Series Confidently Sails Through Its Unfiltered Meta Gags, Fun Performances and Quirky Celeb Cameos (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ranbir Kapoor Lands in Trouble Due to Vaping Scene From ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

According to the latest reports, the move comes over the alleged depiction and promotion of e-cigarettes in one of the show’s scenes, which reportedly featured Kapoor using an e-cigarette without any warning or disclaimer, in violation of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019. As per the complainant, Vinay Joshi, one scene shows Ranbir Kapoor using an e-cigarette without displaying any warning or disclaimer.

NHRC Seeks FIR Against Ranbir Kapoor

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and Mumbai Police over a complaint against Netflix's web series 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'. The complainant alleged actor Ranbir Kapoor was shown using a banned… pic.twitter.com/rHMn4f6hbJ — IANS (@ians_india) September 22, 2025

In his complaint, Vinay further claimed that the scene was publicly streamed, potentially misleading or negatively influencing young viewers by glamorising the use of banned substances. He expressed concerns that such content is irresponsible, encourages illegal behaviour, undermines law enforcement, and poses risks to public health and societal values. The commission has sent a notice to the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, calling for swift measures to ban content that could have a harmful impact on young audiences. Additionally, the Mumbai Police Commissioner has reportedly been instructed to investigate the identities and activities of electronic cigarette manufacturers and importers.

Authorities have been given a two-week deadline to submit their action report to the commission. Directed by Aryan Khan, The “Ba***ds of Bollywood boasts a star-studded ensemble including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Vijayant Kohli, with Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles. ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela’: Is Mona Singh Really in ‘Gupt’? All You Need To Know About OG Bobby Deol Track That Got a Fun Twist in Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’.

It also features special appearances by Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Disha Patani, Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and Sara Ali Khan. The series, which offered a satirical take on Bollywood, premiered on 18 September 2025 on Netflix.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like . While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).