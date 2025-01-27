Actress Kajal Aggarwal has begun shooting for her highly anticipated project, The India Story. Marking the start of the film’s first shooting schedule in Pune, Kajal took to social media to share her excitement with fans, as she embarks on this new journey. On Monday, the actress posted an image of her holding a clapboard and captioned it, “Kickstarting our first schedule in Pune, for The India Story. Excited to bring this untold, impactful story to life. Mark your calendars- 15th August 2025 – see you in the cinemas!” ‘Kannappa’: Kajal Aggarwal Unveils Her Divine Look As Parvati Devi in New Film With Akshay Kumar and Prabhas (View Poster).

The India Story, a gripping drama, also stars Shreyas Talpade and Murali Sharma. Directed by Chetan DK and produced by Sagar B. Shinde under MIG Production and Studios, the film, which delves into the dark side of pesticide scandals, will also include key schedules shot in Kolhapur.

View Kajal Aggarwal's Post:

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credit: Instagram @kajalaggarwalofficial)

The production house had earlier shared pictures from the first day of shooting on social media, captioning them, “A powerful Story that's not said before. Coming to you in cinemas on 15th August 2025.”

The film is slated to hit theaters on August 15, 2025. The upcoming thriller is set to clash with Ayan Mukerji's War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in the Telugu film Satyabhama. Directed by Suman and produced by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Bobby Tikka, and Srinivas Rao Takkalapelly, the film starred Kajal as the titular character along with Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harsha Vardhan, and Ravi Varma. The film, released on 7 June 2024, opened to negative reviews.

She has an exciting lineup of major projects ahead. Aggarwal is set to star in Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated Indian 3, where she will play a key role of Dakshayini. Kajal Aggarwal Embodies Glamour in Sheer Saree With Sexy Blouse and Statement Neckpiece (See Pics).

In addition, she will be featured in Sikandar, a film directed by AR Murugadoss, alongside Salman Khan. Kajal is also part of Kannappa, directed by Vishnu Manchu.

