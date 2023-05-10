The Kerala Story continues to see impressive collections at the box office. Within five days of its release, the film has inched closer to Rs 60 crore. The total collection of the Adah Sharma starrer stands at Rs 56.86 crore. The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives.

The Kerala Story Collections

#TheKeralaStory continues its BLOCKBUSTER RUN… Hits HALF-CENTURY [₹ 50 cr]… Day 5 [Tue] is HIGHER than Day 4 [Mon] and Day 1 [Fri], SUPERB TRENDING… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr, Mon 10.07 cr, Tue 11.14 cr. Total: ₹ 56.86 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/2hcXS4LN9D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2023

