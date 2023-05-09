The Uttar Pradesh government declared controversial film The Kerala Story tax free in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced on May 9. Helmed by Sudipto Sen, the movie narrates the ordeal of a group of women who are trafficked to ISIS camps after being converted to Islam through marriage. The movie stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani in main roles. The Kerala Story Producer Vipul Shah Reacts to His Film Ban in West Bengal, Says 'We Will Take Legal Action'.

The Kerala Story Tax Free in UP:

