The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has heaped praise on the recently released movie The Sabarmati Report which stars Vikrant Massey in the lead. Amit Shah watched the film during a special screening in the national capital along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries from the government.

He took to his X, formerly Twitter on Tuesday, and penned a long note in which he lauded the film and its team.

‘द साबरमती रिपोर्ट’ फिल्म ने देशवासियों को गोधरा के सच से परिचित कराया। इस फिल्म के माध्यम से लोगों को पता चल रहा है कि कैसे एक इकोसिस्टम ने इतने बड़े सच को सालों तक देश से छिपा कर रखा। ⁠आज प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी और NDA के सांसदों के साथ यह फिल्म देखी। इस प्रशंसनीय… pic.twitter.com/YPSqHA92wL — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 2, 2024

He wrote, “The film The Sabarmati Report introduced the countrymen to the truth of Godhra. Through this film, people are getting to know how an ecosystem kept such a big truth hidden from the country for years. ⁠ Today I watched this film with Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and NDA MPs. Congratulations to the entire team of The Sabarmati Report film for this commendable effort”.

The film has also been declared tax-free in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Odisha.

The Sabarmati Report is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat. In the film, Vikrant Massey plays a Hindi journalist, who stands up to the system because he wants the truth to be covered in the reportage.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, The Sabarmati Report is a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios.

