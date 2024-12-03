Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is all praise for Vikrant Massey-starrer The Sabarmati Report and has appreciated the makers. Kangana attended the screening of the film at the Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament complex. After watching the movie, she urged people to watch the movie. ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Movie Review: To No One’s Surprise, Vikrant Massey’s Film Is Undisguised Propaganda Masquerading As ‘Investigative’ Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

"It is a very important film... the previous government hid facts from the people. The film shows how people played politics in such a grave situation back then," she told reporters.

Kangana Ranaut Praises Vikrant Massey-Starrer at Screening in Parliament

#WATCH | Delhi: After watching the film 'The Sabarmati Report', BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "It is a very important film... It is our country's history and the previous government hid facts from the people. The film shows how people played politics in such a grave situation back… pic.twitter.com/Tnfi54kbXp — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the film at the Balyogi Auditorium. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other MPs also watched the film with the PM. The cast of the film also joined them at the screening.

Taking to X, PM Modi shared pictures from the screening. "Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.' I commend the makers of the film for their effort," he wrote.

The screening of the film was attended by Bollywood celebrities like veteran actor Jeetendra. The film, starring Vikrant Massey, is based on the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. The movie has already gained significant attention, with Prime Minister Modi praising the film's effort to reveal the truth.

In response to a post on X, which shared the trailer of the film, PM Modi commented, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!"

The film has been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The film has also garnered praise from numerous political figures, including BJP MP and actress Hema Malini.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met the star cast of the film The Sabarmati Report.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a screening of the film in Lucknow, along with other prominent leaders and the film's cast.

Expressing his admiration for the film, CM Adityanath said, "Vikrant Massey and his team made a commendable effort. I express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of UP. The people of the country have the right to know the truth of the work that has been done to create animosity in society." He also declared the film tax-free in the state.

Similarly, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said this film reveals the truth behind the tragic Godhra train-burning incident.

"The makers have handled the subject with sensitivity and dignity," Saini remarked. He further noted that the film serves as a tribute to the 59 victims who lost their lives in the 2002 tragedy.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also expressed his admiration for the film after attending its screening at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). "I really liked the film...it's extremely good. You have presented the film in a proper manner. Huge congratulations," CM Sawant said in a phone call facilitated by producer Mahaveer Jain.

The Sabarmati Report, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, features Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production. ‘The Sabarmati Report’: Ekta Kapoor Thanks PM Narendra Modi for His Kind Words After Film Screening (View Post).

Ektaa Kapoor, one of the film's producers, recently spoke about the extensive research that went into creating the film. "We spent a year reviewing previous research and fact-checking those findings. Only after that, we did proceed to make the film. That's why I am proud to have made this movie, unveiling the truth behind it," she said.