Priyanka Chopra Jonas may not have given the defining performance in the recently-released film, The White Tiger, nor did she essay the title role, but she is sure trying to live the avatar on social media. Her latest post on Tuesday suggests as much.

Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram twinning with her pet dog Diana. In the image, Priyanka wears a white and black tiger striped ensemble. She holds Diana, wearing a sweater, using a leash with the same print. "A white tiger and her cub @diariesofdiana #TheWhiteTiger," she wrote alongside the image.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Post Below:

American-Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani has directed the India-centric film starring Adarsh Gourav in the central role. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.

