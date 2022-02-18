Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have started shooting for a new schedule for the third installment of the 'Tiger' franchise in the national capital. The actors have been pictured during their shoot. Their images have taken social media and fan clubs across platforms have been sharing pictures of the superstar. Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Delhi Shooting Schedule Postponed Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases Across the Country.

A fan named @katter_salmania shared a picture where the 'Dabangg' star and Katrina are seen taking a shot for the film. The two are fully dressed in their spy costumes. It seems they were shooting for an action sequence in the capital. Salman Khan's Look From Tiger 3 Leaked Online, Superstar Sports a Ginger Beard and Hairstyle for His Role.

Check Out The Viral Pics Below:

On set pic of #Tiger3 Salman Khan Look 🔥 Biggest war Film loading...#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/BYsyJrjxr7 — SRK Universe (@Srkians_77) February 17, 2022

The third instalment in the 'Tiger' franchise, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, was put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19. The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second 'Tiger Zinda Hai' released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

