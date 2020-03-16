I am a Disco Dancer 2.0: Tiger Shroff's Take on Mithun Chakraborty's Popular Dance Number to Release on March 18, 2020

Tiger Shroff in I am a Disco Dancer 2.0 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you approved Dus Bahane's reboot version from Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3, then the actor has another surprising announcement waiting in his store for you. Bollywood's popular action hero, Tiger is all set to introduce his own take on Mithun Chakraborty's popular dance number from his 1982 release, Disco Dancer. Titled 'I am a Disco Dancer 2.0' will release as a single on March 18, 2020. Tiger Shroff Dances in a Flash Mob to Celebrate Shraddha Kapoor's Birthday (Watch Video).

Sung by Benny Dayal and rebooted by Salim-Sulaimaan, the new version claims to get back the disco groove. Considering it's Tiger, you can expect a mind-boggling performance coming your way. The one where the actor lets all his inhibitions loose and grooves on the dance floors like poetry in motion. The War actor is definitely one of the finest dancers we have in Bollywood currently and seeing him shake a leg is always so delightful. Tiger Shroff Confesses He Had a Crush on Baaghi 3 Co-Star Shraddha Kapoor When They Were in School.

Check Out Tiger Shroff's Announcement

Tiger took to his Instagram account to share the first poster of his upcoming dance number I am a Disco Dancer 2.0. Considering Bollywood's experience with ruining the classics, we can only hope and pray for makers to justify this iconic track of the 80s. We'll rest our case on the coming Wednesday and till then, let's keep fingers crossed.