Tisca Chopra Shares Video of Monkeys Having a Pool Party While Humans Quarantine in Their Homes

Hostages actress Tisca Chopra took to her Instagram page to share a very funny video. Firstly, we thank her for entertainment. The actress has been posting pictures chronicling her lockdown. In the latest, she posted a video where a few monkeys are having the time of their lives at a pool party. With humans quarantined in their homes, the swimming pool of this particular building was emptier than ever. The monkeys in the video saw this as an opportunity to enjoy it. ‘Hostages’ Success Makes Me Want to Work Harder: Tisca Chopra.
One monkey can be seen jumping from a very high height into the water. He swims underwater for a while. And then emerges out of water. We love this episode of Baywatch. Corona Scare: Tisca Chopra Shows How To Revisit The Best Memories Of Your Life During Lockdown!
Check Out Tisca Chopra's Instagram Post Here:
Here Is How Tisca's Day 17 of Lockdown Went Like:
View this post on Instagram
LOCKDOWN DIARIES DAY 17: Something @shoojitsircar said on @twitter got me thinking .. so this is for you Dada.. Is this how we will act in the future? #ActingInTheTimeOfCorona A #craycray day.. How can you be so busy in a #Lockdown, asks the spouse? Doing #insta lives is a time consuming thing, if you must know, I say .. Did some of you catch the one with @mirchiprerna on @radiomirchi .. it’s on their stories now .. Also am live again tomorrow at 6pm with @stuteeghosh on her handle .. Editing on @zoom_video_communications and writing on @googleduo is the way I am spending my day .. Also since #Hostages is going to air on @starplus from the 13th, Monday there is much excitement and PR .. hope you guys are going to catch it, if you haven’t already .. What type of masks have you got, homemade, jugaad or serious medical ones? #Stayhome #MaskUp #LockdownDiaries #21In #GettingThrough21 #Making21Count xx TC
Not just Tisca, quite a few celebs have been posting about how things are around them during the quarantine. Juhi Chawla had posted pictures of the peacocks around her house on her social media.