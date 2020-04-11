Tisca Chopra Shares Video of Monkeys Having a Pool Party While Humans Quarantine in Their Homes

Tisca Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hostages actress Tisca Chopra took to her Instagram page to share a very funny video. Firstly, we thank her for entertainment. The actress has been posting pictures chronicling her lockdown. In the latest, she posted a video where a few monkeys are having the time of their lives at a pool party. With humans quarantined in their homes, the swimming pool of this particular building was emptier than ever. The monkeys in the video saw this as an opportunity to enjoy it. ‘Hostages’ Success Makes Me Want to Work Harder: Tisca Chopra.

One monkey can be seen jumping from a very high height into the water. He swims underwater for a while. And then emerges out of water. We love this episode of Baywatch. Corona Scare: Tisca Chopra Shows How To Revisit The Best Memories Of Your Life During Lockdown!

Check Out Tisca Chopra's Instagram Post Here:

Here Is How Tisca's Day 17 of Lockdown Went Like:

Not just Tisca, quite a few celebs have been posting about how things are around them during the quarantine. Juhi Chawla had posted pictures of the peacocks around her house on her social media.