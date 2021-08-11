It's been exactly five years to this day since the release of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Marking the occasion, Bhumi took to Instagram and expressed her happiness on getting the opportunity to work on the film. "When movies become movements. So proud to be a part of this film. Full of gratitude," she wrote. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection in China to Be More Than Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Hindi Medium?

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' attempts to spread the message of eradicating open defecation in an entertaining vein. Actors Anupam Kher, Divyenndu Sharma, and Sudhir Pandey also featured in the social message-based film. Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to Release in China on June 8 but as ‘Toilet Hero’.

Bhumi also posted a video that features behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of the film. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, the 2017 released film, had managed to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

