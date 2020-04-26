Twinkle Khanna Remembers Late Father and Superstar Rajesh Khanna, Shares His Documentary From The Sets of Aap Ki Kasam (Watch Video)

Rajesh Khanna Throwback Video Still, Twinkle Khanna (Photo Credits: Facebook)

COVID-19 lockdown has got everyone go down the nostalgia ride. From finding the old photographs to posting throwbacks, it is all about 'memories' while sitting at home. One such beautiful box of memories was opened by actress-turned-author, Twinkle Khanna. She shared on the social media, a glimpse from an old documentary. This documentary featured her late father and the first superstar of Bollywood, Rajesh Khanna! Words fall short to describe how wonderful that glimpse is. Coronavirus Outbreak: Twinkle Khanna Shares Her Story Idea from 2015 About a Virus Like Bacteria Similar to COVID-19, Netizens Call her 'Visionary'.

In the video, we can see him giving retakes on retakes to catch that one beat while filming the song, "suno kaho kaha suna" (Aap Ki Kasam). He gets that right after giving shots after shots without any complaints. He also talked in an interview on the sets about how Kishore Kumar's voice fits so well to his face and that it is absolutely acceptable to the fans in India!

In her caption, Twinkle wrote, "There are so many bits of him that live on-hidden in documentaries, sparkling on film and within the memories of millions, including me. They say that we don’t really die till the last one who remembers us ceases to exist. #IStillSeeYouEveryDay" Check out the video below.

Remembering Rajesh Khanna:

Well, indeed, like Twinkle said, even all the fans of Rajesh Khanna still see him as the original superstar of the country. His charm was always there and is still so visible through such treasure-like documentaries.