Unlock 1: Parineeti Chopra Urges Everyone to Step Out Responsibly Despite the Relaxations in Lockdown 5.0

Actress Parineeti Chopra on Tuesday took to Instagram and urged people to step out responsibly, with strictures of the nationwide lockdown being relaxed even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate all over India. "Many people are outside now because they need to be. They have no choice. If you have the privilege of choice, be home. For them and for you. And if you have to go out, please do so responsibly," Parineeti wrote on Instagram Story. Unlock 1: From Ranvir Shorey to Anubhav Sinha, B-Town Celebs Urge People to Be Cautious of COVID-19 and Step Out Only If Its an Urgency.

"If you meet people, do so responsibly. Even if you live alone, others may not. Ask yourself who this other person may have already met or who they will meet. They may have elders or people with existing conditions at home. Act like everyone has that, and behave accordingly," added the actress. Unlock-1: Akshay Kumar Urges Fans To Wear Mask, Follow Social Distancing Norms and Contribute Towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Watch Video)

Check Out Parineeti Chopra's Instagram Story

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in the films "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", the biopic "Saina", and the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "The Girl On The Train".