Unlock-1: Akshay Kumar Urges Fans To Wear Mask, Follow Social Distancing Norms and Contribute Towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Watch Video)

After staying at home due to COVID-19, now it is probably time get back with lives with a new normal! The lockdown is now converting into unlock in phases. As the first Unlock phase has been implemented, people can now function outside their homes. Akshay Kumar, in his recent ad, shares some Do's and Dont's to follow before starting with the regular lives. MASKS being the keyword. Maharashtra Issues 'Mission Begin Again' Guidelines, Markets to Open From June 5, Religious Places, Malls, Restaurants to Remain Closed.

PIB shared a commercial where the Bollywood star is seen playing the role of an employee who is all set to go to work. He is stopped by an acquaintance (Atul Srivastava) where they discuss about the lock down getting uplifted and going back at work.

Akshay is seen cautioning everyone about wearing masks and following distancing rules. He also talks about being brave like essential service providers and get back on toes with appropriate precautions. He urges people to stop being scared and go ahead to contribute towards 'Atmanirbhar India.' Check out the video below.

Akshay Kumar Urges Fans To Wear Masks:

Our battle with #COVID19 is not over, but we will not be afraid of the virus. We will take all precautions and we are going to move on with our lives ⁦@akshaykumar⁩ @MoHFW_INDIA #IndiaFightsCorona #BreakTheStigma pic.twitter.com/EKxcwwhVb3 — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) June 2, 2020

"Our battle with #COVID19 is not over, but we will not be afraid of the virus. We will take all precautions and we are going to move on with our lives," writes PIB on Twitter. Well, now that the lives are getting back on track, hope that everyone follows the rules of social distancing and help flatten the curve.