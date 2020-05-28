Urvashi Rautela Shows How Flirting in Quarantine 2020 Will Be Like (Watch Video)

Urvashi Rautela (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress and former beauty queen has predicted how flirting will be post lockdown in 2020. Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dancing on a song titled: "Party in the house". She is seen dressed in a red crop top and denims. "I want to get quarantined & house party with you -- flirting in 2020 Directed by yours truly U.R," she captioned the video. Urvashi Rautela Opens Up About Attending Natalie Portman’s Online Master Class.

She had recently shared a short video, where she takes a dig at her taste in men. "Bad taste in guys is my talent," she wrote while posting the video along with a heart emoji. Meanwhile, the actress is looking forward to the release of her film "Virgin Bhanupriya" on an OTT platform. She has assured fans that the experience of watching the movie on a digital platform will be no less than watching it in theatres. Urvashi Rautela Says Bad Taste in Guys Is Her Talent, Lip-Syncs a Quirky Video.

Check Out Urvashi Rautela's Instagram Post

"Virgin Bhanupriya" also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.