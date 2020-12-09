Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is all praise for her Bell Bottom co-actor Akshay Kumar. Vaani shared a sun-kissed selfie on her verified Instagram account on Wednesday, clicked with the Bollywood superstar. Both the actors smile at the camera. In the photo, Vaani wears a pink shirt and a black jacket letting her hair loose, while Akshay Kumar's face is partially covered by his Blue-gray hoodie jacket. Vaani Kapoor Pens Appreciation Post for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Director Abhishek Kapoor

"How wonderful are you Akshay sir, you've made this journey so much more special for me, will miss your fun self...until we meet again," Vaani captioned the photo. "For me, Akshay sir is a superstar in every possible way. He is such an enthralling actor and I am only grateful to be sharing screen space with him. He is so fascinating as an actor. He can pull off action, comedy, romance, thriller, and be the best in everything. Akshay Kumar can ace any genre! Bell Bottom Star Vaani Kapoor Discovers the Flip Side of Being Super Busy

He is so talented and experienced and one can only observe and learn from him all the time," Vaani had recently said while talking about her Bell Bottom co-actor. Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the film is a spy thriller also starring Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. It is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

