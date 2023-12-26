Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who seems to be shooting in Kerala currently, is in love with the beauty of God’s own country. Varun on Tuesday took to his Instagram story, where he shared a video on a roof of a building, showing the greenery around. The sound behind seems to be from a shot. Varun Dhawan Flaunts Toned Beach Body, Shares Hot Pics on Insta!

He captioned the clip: “Uff the beauty. Kerala love it.” However, Varun did not share as to what he is doing down south. But it seems he is shooting for his next VD18.

Varun, who has been featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014, was last seen on screen in Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor. According to reports, Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen sharing screen space with Varun in VD18, which is reportedly directed by Atlee. Other details of the film are still under wraps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2023 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).