The countdown has begun and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's marriage is finally happening. The lovebirds are all set to get hitched on January 24, 2021, at Alibaug. Reportedly, it's going to be a beach resort wedding at The Mansion House. Having said that, a while back we had reported how Varun and Natasha's families along with the bride-to-be have left for Alibaug for the pre-wedding festivities. And well now, we've got our hands on dulhe raja, Varun leaving for the wedding destination in his car. Bride-To-Be Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan’s Families Spotted Leaving For Alibaug For The Grand Wedding! (View Pics).

The pictures of the actor are not that clear, as seems like the paps were not allowed to go nearby to the groom's residence. However, as seen in the photos, we see the Coolie No 1 star wearing a black hoodie and mask heading for his wedding. Going by how the bride, groom and their families are playing peekaboo with the photographers, looks like they want a private wedding. Let's see how this goes. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Wedding: Is This Gorgeous Pink Outfit Bride’s Wedding Lehenga? (Pics Out).

Check Out The Pictures:

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Here's More:

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Taking into the account the COVID-19 situation, the guestlist for Varun-Natasha's wedding will have only close pals and near and dear ones. However, it's been reported that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif might make their presence left at the shaadi. We cannot wait to see pics of the two from the D-day. Stay tuned!

