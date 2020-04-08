Varun Dhawan Pledges to Provide Meals for Medical Staff at Hospitals and Homeless People, Says 'This is a Long Battle and We Have to Fight it Together'

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus pandemic has put a halt on everything thanks to the lockdown and that is certainly affecting the daily wage workers the most. Charitable organisations and NGOs are doing their best to help people hit hardest by this pandemic and now celebrities too are doing their bit. From making donations to the relief funds to help fight coronavirus in India to more, Bollywood celebs have been trying their best to help out amid these tough times. After making a sizeable donation to the PM CARES Fund, actor Varun Dhawan recently announced that he will be providing meals for the homeless. The actor took to Twitter to announce that he will also be helping out doctors and other medical staff who are tirelessly working amid this crisis.

Taking to Twitter, Dhawan shared a note saying, "With each passing day of being locked down at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home in this time of crisis. And so this week, I've committed to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs. Sharing the note, the actor wrote, "This is a long battle and we have to fight it together."

Check Out Varun Dhawan's Tweet Here:

This is a long battle and we have to fight it together 🙏 @RNTata2000 @tatatrusts pic.twitter.com/Gy96uhMt5t — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 8, 2020

Varun also added in his post that he will be providing meals for medical staff at hospitals and that all the meals are being provided through Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. The Street Dancer 3D star further mentioned, "It's a small step. But during a crisis like this, we have to make every step count."

Last week, Varun pledged Rs 55 lakh in total to both - the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund.