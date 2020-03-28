COVID-19 Relief: Varun Dhawan Contributes Rs 55 Lakh To CM Relief Fund and PM Cares Fund to Aid In Fight Against Coronavirus (View Tweets)

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Over the past few days, a hots of celebrities from all over the industries have come forward to do their bit in helping in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. And joining the long list of actors is Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan. We had last reported about Akshay Kumar pledging a whopping Rs 25 crores to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund. And now, Varun has pledged Rs 55 lakh in total to both - the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund. Akshay Kumar Pledges to Donate Rs 25 Crore to PM Narendra Modi's PM-Cares Fund for COVID-19 Relief.

In two separate tweets, Varun announced his contributions and captioned them 'Desh Hai Toh Hum Hai. Varus has pledged Rs 25 lakh to the CM Relief Fund. COVID-19 Outbreak: Prabhas Pledges to Donate Rs 4 Crore to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund and PM's National Relief Fund.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra. We are with you sir 🙏 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

He also made his contribution of another Rs 30 Lakh to the PM Cares Fund.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

South superstar Pawan Kalyan contributed Rs 2 crores in total to the Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and PM Relief Funds, Prabhas announced that he was giving Rs 4 crores in total to the PM Relief Fund and the Chief Minister Relief Fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Nithiin donated Rs 10 lakh and Ram Charan contributed Rs 70 Lakh. Comedian Kapil Sharma too pledged Rs 50 Lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.