Amid the hullabaloo of his wedding with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's sweet gesture for the paparazzi has won the Internet. The actor sent out food packets prepared by his chef for the mediapersons stationed outside his house. Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal to Arrive in Rajasthan Soon To Kickstart Their Pre-Wedding Festivities.

Paparazzi account Viral Bhayani shared a video of the food that was neatly packed in containers. The wedding festivities began last night with a function at Vicky's home for which Katrina and her mom reached Vicky's place. Katrina was dressed in a white saree for the function. The car that Vicky earlier put at his mother-in-law's disposal was seen with Sham Kaushal as he stepped out for some work in Mumbai's Lokhandwala area. Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Wedding: What Is The Age Difference Between The About-to-Be Wedded Actors?

Check Out The Viral Video Below:

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as the two are expected to reach the venue by Monday evening. The wedding will take place at the plush heritage property of Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel with 120 guests attending the wedding, all of whom will be required to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests.

