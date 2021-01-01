Vidya Balan turns 42. The actress has carved her own path in the film industry. She swayed away from the stereotypes that the ruthless film industry tries to impose upon the heroines. She never conformed to the rules. Her multiple movies shut down before her debut and yet she strode forward until Parineeta released. Since then, starred in many projects where she had to carry the weight. She never had to become the second fiddle to the hero. Vidya Balan’s Rapturous Banarasi Weave Is Stunningly Affordable!

Talking about the same, she has said, "I am still work in progress, I am still coming into my own. So many voices are constantly telling you what to do, who to be especially as a woman. To drown out these noises and just to listen to your inner voice takes a lot and comes with experience. The biggest lesson as a public figure, as an actor, as a star that I have learnt is that the world will constantly ask you to conform to the ideas of who you should be and those idea will keep on changing and you will not be able to keep up. Kabhi bhatak bhi jaat hu but the perspective returns. It also has to do with the family I grew up in and my family gave me freedom to be who you are." Vidya Balan Goes for an Effortlessly Chic and a Thrifty Saree Style!

With so many great movies to her credit, she also has a variety of great lines that she has uttered on screen.

"Filmein sirf teen cheezo ke wajah se chalti hai, entertainment, entertainment, entertainment, aur main entertainment hoon." ~ The Dirty Picture

"Baap banne ka matlab sirf bachcha paida karna nahi hota." ~ Paa

"Mahina humein gin'na aata hai sahab, har baar saala laal karke jaata hai." ~ Begum Jaan

"Har maa yehi chahti hai na ki uski beti usse sirf ek maa ki tarah nahi, kabhi kabhi genius ki tarah bhi dekhe." ~ Shakuntala Devi

"Maine hamesha socha tha ki mera sapna aapke pyar se poora hoga, aapke reham aur aapki daya se nahi." ~ Eklavya

"Jab zindagi ek baar mili hai toh do baar kyu sochna." ~ The Dirty Picture

So, we wish Vidya Balan a very happy birthday. And we cannot wait to see more of her on screen and memorise more of such awesome dialogues by her. On the work front, she will be next seen in the film, Sherni, where she reportedly plays a forest officer. Rumour has it, she will also star as the lead in a biopic on Chattisgarhi folk singer, Teejan Bai.

