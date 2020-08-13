Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a true power couple in every sense. The duo have excelled in their respective careers and are an inspiration to the youth. Interestingly, the couple have now also become the only Indian couple to be followed by the official Instagram handle. The photo-sharing portal follows only 67 people and Virat and Anushka have now been added to this list. Both Virat and Anushka are highly influential personalities in the Sports and Entertainment industry respectively and they surely deserve to be a part of Instagram's following list. Virat Kohli Is a ‘Sore Loser’ While Anushka Sharma Says ‘Sorry’ First, Power Couple Reveal More in Instagram’s #TakeABreak Friendly Competition.

The couple recently entertained their fans across the globe as they participated in a fun 'Take a Break' session with Instagram. In this special video shot by Anushka and Virat, the duo were seen indulging in a quiz where they asked each other some interesting questions ranging from their personalities to some general knowledge. The session surely brought forth some interesting details about their relationship too and it was a delight for their fans to catch this candid session. Virat Kohli Tests Anushka Sharma’s Cricket Knowledge, Actor Leaves Fans in Splits With Her Answers! (Watch Video).

Check Out Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Instagram Session Here:

Anushka and Virat have been spending their coronavirus quarantine time at their Mumbai residence. The celebrity couple tied the knot back in 2017 in a hush-hush ceremony in Tuscany. The duo are often seen interacting with their fans on social media and are known to support and raise awareness for various causes.

