Wajid Khan Passes Away: Sajid Khan Shares This Unseen Video Of His Late Brother Playing Music, Says ‘Na Tune Kabhi Music Chodda, Na Music Tujhe Kabhi Chodega’

The popular music composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid duo breathed his last on June 1. His demise came as a shock to many. He passed away at the age of 42 at a hospital in Mumbai. Sajid Khan had confirmed to a leading news agency that his brother Wajid Khan had tested positive for coronavirus and died of cardiac arrest. The composer’s funeral was attended by family members and close friends. Remembering Wajid Khan, netizens had shared a few videos in which he was seen singing to some of the popular tracks or playing music. The industry members remembered him for his contributions to the cine world and music industry. Wajid Khan's Old Viral Video From Hospital Singing Salman Khan's Dabangg Track Will Make You Miss Him More.

Sajid Khan took to Instagram to share an unseen video of his late brother Wajid Khan. In this video, you’ll see Wajid on an hospital bed and playing music on his cellphone. While sharing this video, Sajid captioned it as, “Duniya chut gayi, sab kuch chuta, na tune kabhi music chodda,na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere Khushi mein,meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega.” Wajid Khan Passes Away, Salman Khan Condoles His Death And Says 'May Your Beautiful Soul Rest In Peace'.

Sajid Khan Shares An Unseen Video Of Wajid Khan Playing Music

Actress-Politician Bina K commented on Sajid Khan’s post that read, “Aww my Gabdu Be like this where ever you are. Happy , humble , compassionate , beautiful soul ka malik. Love u loads.” Bollywood has lost another precious gem from the industry. The Sajid-Wajid duo had last worked together on Salman Khan’s song titled “Bhai Bhai”.