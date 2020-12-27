Bollywood's king of hearts and blockbusters, Salman Khan, turned a year older today. Well, only age-wise and on documents but otherwise the 55-year-old actor could easily pass off for someone who is 25 years old. Well, the eternal stud! Salman has been around for over 3 decades now and continues to be an inspiration to the young lot of actors and many others. When Shah Rukh Khan Called Salman Khan the Next Bollywood Superstar After Amitabh Bachchan in this Throwback Interview From '90s.

In fact, King Khan Shah Rukh Khan himself, back in the 90s admitted to Salman being the ultimate superstar. In fact, he went on to state that the birthday boy was in the league of Amitabh Bachchan. Salman Khan Says Audience's Health and Safety Is More Important Than Radhe's Release (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

"I've seen him (Salman) at concerts abroad. He whips up mass hysteria just standing on stage unbuttoning his shirt to the beat of Tap Tap Tapori. When he takes off his shirt there's a near-riot. It takes the crowd 5 mins to settle down again" - SRK#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/9aRpjXoDgM — 𝑨𝒂𝒌𝒉𝒐𝒏 𝑲𝒊 𝑮𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒉𝒊𝒚𝒂𝒏 🍁 (@h_hazra) December 27, 2020

"I was never a superstar. If there's been a superstar after Amitabh Bachchan, it's been Salman Khan. I've seen him at concerts abroad. He whips up mass hysteria just standing on stage... feet apart... head down... slowly unbuttoning his shirt to the beat of Tap...tap...tap...tapori!. When he takes off his shirt and flings it to the audience, there's a near-riot. It takes the crowd five minutes to settle down again. Now that's charisma... that's superstardom." Well, we couldn't agree more!

