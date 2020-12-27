December 27th is a huge day for many worldwide, well for no particular reason other than it being Bollywood's 'King of Blockbusters' Salman Khan's birthday. In fact, 2020 will see the actor turn 55, but would you believe us? He still looks 25. Such is his charm. Given the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, Salman Khan, who usually celebrates his birthday with friends at his Panvel farmhouse with a huge bash, scaled down the celebrations this year, but made sure to spend some time with the media fraternity who rang in his birthday there. Salman Khan Birthday Special: Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai -10 Biggest Hits Of The Bhai Of Bollywood In The Last Decade.

Given we are talking about Salman, as soon as the clock struck 12 am on December 27, his fans took to Twitter to wish the superstar of 30 years a very happy birthday. Fans all over the world not only wished Salman and poured lots of love on him, some of his ardent fan clubs also celebrated bhai's birthday in their own grand way. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar December 26: Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant and Others Present Salman Khan With a Groovy Birthday Surprise!.

Check Out the Tweets Below:

Bhai Is Bade Dilwala:

Salute @BeingSalmanKhan For Saving Millions Under Privilged Children and Cancer Patients!! The Man with a Golden Heart!.. We Love You Salman ❤ HBD BIGGEST MEGASTAR EVER #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan — Tiger Salman Trends (@SalmanTrend) December 27, 2020

Salman Khan Is n Inspiration Indeed!

From Nothing to the Biggest Megastar of Bollywood with all the Ups and Downs in his Career. Salman Khan has Come Along way to achieve this Position. An Inspiration :) @BeingSalmanKhan #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan — TIGER IS ALIVE ! (@BeingDevil99) December 27, 2020

Salman Khan Ka Bass Naam Hi Kaafi Hai Boss:

He is the only Bollywood star whose very presence in a movie is enough to start a buzz about it. And if he is starring as a lead in a film, one can be certain that that film is going to be a blockbuster. Megastar Salman Khan for you..#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan — 💫 A Y U S H 💫 (@i_ayush27) December 27, 2020

Man With A Golden Heart... Indeed!

The Most Secure Top-Bollywood Actor Indeed!

To Sum It Up, He Is A King

King Of Box-Office King Of Television Trp King Of Indian Youtube King Of Big & Small Screen King Of Social Media King Of Hearts King Of TrendSetter King Of Mass King Of Opening King Of Action Megastar @BeingSalmanKhan Bhaijaan#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/xrwyu1mxii — RADHE (HBD SALMAN BHAI) (@Salmank96847850) December 27, 2020

Salman Has Earned His Spot With Industry Stalwarts:

Salman Khan is Only Star Working today who can join the All Time Great's like Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar etc. The Only True Blue Megastar!!#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan — JON ¥ $NOW (@RebelKingSnow) December 27, 2020

Most Attractive Personality In The Country... I Mean Look At Him:

◆Megastar Salman Khan was ranked 7th in Forbes’s first global list of the highest-paid actor in the world with USD 33.5 million ◆In September 2015, a leading magazine announced him” The Most Attractive Personality “ in India#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan — 𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗦𝗛 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗟 (@Y0urHarsh) December 27, 2020

One On Behalf Of MS Dhoni Fans:

Happy Birthday to India's Biggest Megastar Ever, Boxoffice emperor, Real king of Bollywood. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan fr entertaining us Since decades. On behalf of #MSDhoni Fans Wishing u a grt year n the best in life.#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/H6Xo91nEeO — WK Batsman 💥 (@Definitely_N0T_) December 27, 2020

When SRK Heaped Praises On Salman Khan:

"I've seen him (Salman) at concerts abroad. He whips up mass hysteria just standing on stage unbuttoning his shirt to the beat of Tap Tap Tapori. When he takes off his shirt there's a near-riot. It takes the crowd 5 mins to settle down again" - SRK#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/9aRpjXoDgM — 𝑨𝒂𝒌𝒉𝒐𝒏 𝑲𝒊 𝑮𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒉𝒊𝒚𝒂𝒏 🍁 (@h_hazra) December 27, 2020

Salman Khan Running Towards Box-Office To Deliver Blockbusters in 2021 Be Like:

32 Years Of Efforts Dedication & Being Strong That Is Why Is He Is Biggest Movie Star Since 1947 Megastar Salman Khan .. Inspiration For All #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/SU6CIyMrun — C A P T A I N ✨ (@beingcaptain) December 27, 2020

Seedhi Baat Boss:

Haters Ka Kaam Hai Kehna!

Despite Of Illogical Negativities By Bhakts & Haters He's Ruling The Industry Like No Body Ever Did. Megastar @Beingsalmankhan#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/qvT4gC5hQ4 — KP SHARMA OLI🇳🇵🇳🇵 (@kp_oli1) December 27, 2020

This Is What Loyal Fans Do!

" Salman Khan is the perfect example of a superstar with raw stardom, whose fan following will stay intact irrespective of the film’s quality " Real Public Made MEGASTAR SALMAN KHAN #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/ZU3FVh3pYM — Ａｋｓｈ (@BeingAksh12) December 27, 2020

Salman Khan Birthday Trends:

A majority of tweets listed down all of Salman Khan's achievements in the entertainment industry and some of them also hailed the actor for his un-announced in the media humanitarian work. Well, such is Salman, not peetofying a dhol about how and when he gives it back to the people in his own way. Happy Birthday Salman Khan. It can be safely said that Bollywood wouldn't be what it is today without you.

