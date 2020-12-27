December 27th is  a huge day for many worldwide, well for no particular reason other than it being Bollywood's 'King of Blockbusters' Salman Khan's birthday. In fact, 2020 will see the actor turn 55, but would you believe us? He still looks 25. Such is his charm. Given the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, Salman Khan, who usually celebrates his birthday with friends at his Panvel farmhouse with a huge bash, scaled down the celebrations this year, but made sure to spend some time with the media fraternity who rang in his birthday there. Salman Khan Birthday Special: Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai -10 Biggest Hits Of The Bhai Of Bollywood In The Last Decade.

Given we are talking about Salman, as soon as the clock struck 12 am on December 27, his fans took to Twitter to wish the superstar of 30 years a very happy birthday. Fans all over the world not only wished Salman and poured lots of love on him, some of his ardent fan clubs also celebrated bhai's birthday in their own grand way. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar December 26: Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant and Others Present Salman Khan With a Groovy Birthday Surprise!.

Check Out the Tweets Below:

Bhai Is Bade Dilwala:

Salman Khan Is n Inspiration Indeed!

Salman Khan Ka Bass Naam Hi Kaafi Hai Boss:

Man With A Golden Heart... Indeed!

The Most Secure Top-Bollywood Actor Indeed!

To Sum It Up, He Is A King

Salman Has Earned His Spot With Industry Stalwarts:

Most Attractive Personality In The Country... I Mean Look At Him:

One On Behalf Of MS Dhoni Fans:

When SRK Heaped Praises On Salman Khan:

Salman Khan Running Towards Box-Office To Deliver Blockbusters in 2021 Be Like:

Seedhi Baat Boss:

Haters Ka Kaam Hai Kehna!

This Is What Loyal Fans Do!

Salman Khan Birthday Trends:

A majority of tweets listed down all of Salman Khan's achievements in the entertainment industry and some of them also hailed the actor for his un-announced in the media humanitarian work. Well, such is Salman, not peetofying a dhol about how and when he gives it back to the people in his own way. Happy Birthday Salman Khan. It can be safely said that Bollywood wouldn't be what it is today without you.

