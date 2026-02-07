Indore, February 7: The Indore Police Crime Branch has issued an urgent advisory warning citizens against a surge in cyber fraud involving fake digital wedding invitations. As the wedding season gains momentum, scammers are increasingly using malicious Android Package (APK) files to compromise mobile devices, steal personal data, and orchestrate financial theft.

According to the advisory, fraudsters are sending digital invitation cards to unsuspecting users via text messages and social media platforms from unknown numbers. These messages often appear as legitimate invitations but contain embedded links or downloadable APK files. Once a user clicks the link or installs the file, it can grant hackers remote access to the phone, leading to the theft of sensitive personal information or unauthorized bank transactions. Cyber Fraud in Delhi: Man Defrauded of INR 4 Lakh After Clicking Fake ‘mParivahan’ Traffic Fine Link on WhatsApp; Here’s How the Scam Works.

Police officials noted that the seasonal nature of the scam makes it particularly effective, as people are naturally more inclined to open wedding-related messages during this period. "A moment of carelessness can result in serious cybercrime," the department stated, urging residents to exercise extreme caution before interacting with any unverified digital content. The Crime Branch has advised citizens to avoid downloading files or clicking links from unknown or unverified mobile numbers. If an invitation is received from an unfamiliar contact, users are encouraged to verify the sender’s identity through a phone call or other trusted means before proceeding. Did You Receive a Message Asking You To Download and Install an APK File To Redeem SBI Rewards? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

This alert follows several recent instances of cyber fraud in the region. Authorities emphasized that public awareness remains the most effective tool in preventing such crimes. Residents who encounter suspicious messages or fall victim to such scams are urged to report the incident immediately to the Indore Cyber Cell for investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

