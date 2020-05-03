World Laughter Day 2020: Kajol Wants to Control Her Infectious Laughter, and We’d Say Please Don’t (Watch Video)

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The positive cases of coronavirus around the world are in no mood to take a pause, as it has been multiplying with each passing day. Amid this, the best way to be safe is by staying indoors. And well, as the globe is currently facing a serious situation, May 3 marks World Laughter Day 2020 and what a better day than to rejoice without any reason. Talking on the same lines, Bollywood actress, Kajol recently shared a little video on her Instagram with an aim to celebrate the LOL day and must say it's infectious. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress who is known for her broad grin shared different shades of her laughter and it's so cool. Kajol Dives Into the Psyche of Raavan While The Nation Enjoys Ramayan Re-Telecast Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Read Post).

Sharing the collage themed clip, Kajol wrote, "Mission CONTROL! #WorldLaughterDay." In the video, the actress can be seen flashing her quintessential smile from her many interviews and it's bound to make you smile. For the unversed, Kajol is a Bollywood gem who is known for her terrific acting skills and even her wacky laughter on and off-screen are super famous. And we totally get the feeling she is going through on this day. The Kapil Sharma Show: Kajol Reveals That She Misled Reporters About Her Wedding Venue With Ajay Devgn On Purpose, Here's Why.

Check Out Kajol's Post On World Laughter Day Below!

View this post on Instagram Mission CONTROL! #WorldLaughterDay A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on May 2, 2020 at 9:30pm PDT

Kajol was last seen on the silversceen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie starred her husband Ajay Devgn in the lead as Tanaji Malusare whereas she essayed the role of his wife Savitri Malusare. Kajol was also seen in a moving short film titled as Devi. Stay tuned!