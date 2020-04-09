Kajol Dives Into the Psyche of Raavan While The Nation Enjoys Ramayan Re-Telecast Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Read Post)

Kajol (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood as a whole is currently under house arrest and are practising self-quarantine. Due to the nationwide lockdown, courtesy the coronavirus outbreak, shoots and important events related to films have been called off and so our B-townies are all free and chilling at their homes. Out of the many, even our very own Kuch Kuch Hota Hai babe Kajol has been sharing snippets from her daily diaries and is keeping her fans hooked. And the latest post of the actress sees her getting transported into the world of a very famous mythological tale. Devi Review: Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan's Short Film Will Make You Question the Society that You Live in.

Taking to her IG, Kajol posted a picture of herself in spectacles along with a hand in her book. Well, while the world is re-watching the epic sagas like Ramayan and Mahabharat on Doordarshan, seems like Kajol is more of a reader. As the 45-year-old actress made her fabs aware that she's currently reading Amish Tripathi's mythological thriller Raavan: Enemy Of Aryavarta. "Rereading my library. Sorry I'm working!" her post's caption read. The Kapil Sharma Show: Kajol Reveals That She Misled Reporters About Her Wedding Venue With Ajay Devgn On Purpose, Here's Why.

Check Out Kajol's Post Below:

The Bollywood actress has been trying her all best to keep fans entertained. From sharing her alluring pictures from the 90s to teasing with a simple photo of her with a stick of lipstick and mascara, she's on fire. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen in the short film Devi, which was well received. Stay tuned!