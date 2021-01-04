2020 ended on a good note in general, given we saw so many weddings take place. While many found their own happiness in the rather catastrophic year, the vibe has extended to 2021 as well. And the first wedding of the year has already taken place. Writers Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, who had got engaged in December, have now tied the knot, in an intimate ceremony. Writers Kanika Dhillon, Himanshu Sharma Get Engaged in a Low Key Ceremony (See Pics).

As per a tweet by KRK box office, Kanika and Himanshu's intimate nuptials only saw their respective set of parents in attendance. The tweet also hinted at a possible pregnancy. Kanika Dhillon Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput ‘Teared Up’ After She Narrated the Ending of Kedarnath.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Writer #HimanshuSharma and writer #KanikaDhillon have got married in the presence of their parents. But why were they in hurry? Why Himanshu didn’t wait for his sister and Kanika didn’t wait for her brother? Is Kanika pregnant? It has happened with so many other celebs before. pic.twitter.com/fdozavmBdd — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) January 4, 2021

The couple, who had been dating a while, made their relationship official in June and exchanged rings on December 14. While Dhillon is credited for movies like Kedarnath, Manmarziyaan and Judgementall Hai Kya", Himanshu has penned movies like the Tanu Weds Manu series, Raanjhanaa and Zero.

