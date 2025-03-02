On Tiger Shroff's (March 2, 1990) birthday today, the makers of Baaghi 4 unveiled the film's new poster, sparking immense excitement. In the poster, Tiger exudes intensity in a rugged look, blood-soaked and smoking, as he gazes directly into the camera. The highly anticipated movie, set to release date in theatres on September 5, 2025, also features a stellar cast including Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu. Directed by A Harsha, this installment promises to be a thrilling action-packed ride. ‘Baaghi 4’: Sanjay Dutt Takes On the Villainous Role Opposite Tiger Shroff in A Harsha’s Action-Packed Thriller (See Poster).

Tiger Shroff in 'Baaghi 4'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)