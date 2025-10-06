Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg's sudden death while swimming on September 19, 2025, in Singapore has sparked some major questions. The Assam Police arrested the singer's manager, Siddharth Sharm, and North East India Festival 2025 organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta on murder charges. Days after the shocking death of Zubeen, his bandmate Partha Pratim Goswami accused the singer's manager and the organiser of carelessness and negligence following his death. He also shared some fresh details about how the band worked and what the singer’s final months were like. Zubeen Garg Death Probe: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns Members of Assam Association in Singapore.

What did Zubeen Garg’s Co-Artiste Partha Goswami Say?

Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, a key witness in Zubeen Garg's case, had accused Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta of poisoning Zubeen Garg. Now, a new twist has emerged. Partha Pratim Goswami, another bandmate of Garg made some shocking revelations about the singer's manager and Shekhar Jyoti. While speaking to the media, he said, "The greatest negliegence and carlessness were on the part of Siddharth and Shekhar."

He added, "You two who stay close to Zubeen like shadows, brought someone who hadn't slept and had been drinking and partying all night to swim in the sea, fully aware that Zubeen is a seizure patient. How could you do that?" Slamming the two, he said that both of them didn't let him sleep and took to the sea just because they wanted to have fun, calling it an "unforgivable mistake."

How Much Was Zubeen Garg Paid for His Performances

Partha Goswami told the media that he had never seen any formal agreement or contract for Zubeen Garg's performances in all these years. Recalling an incident during a show in Dibrugarh, where all the musicians in the group confronted Siddharth Sharma at the hotel. "We asked him, 'Are you the boss now? Siddharth said, 'No, no, dad, Tarsame da is a bit busy these days, so he asked me to handle things temporarily, "Goswami recalled. He also said that the ownership of the management company had changed, and the artistes should have been informed.

Assam Government Sets Up Judicial Commission for Deeper Probe Into Zubeen Garg’s Death

According to PTI, the Assam government has set up a one-man judicial commission to probe the sudden death of Zubeen Garg. The commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikiya will submit its report within six months. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Anyone who wants to speak, or wants to provide us with any information related to the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg, get a platform. The sitting judge will have an opportunity to oversee the CID probe." He added that the commission will act like a body which takes care of the probe in case they are doing something wrong. Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Viscera Report Due by October 10, Clarifies Poisoning Claim Came From Accused.

So far, 60 FIRs have been filed in connection with the case. The four arrested individuals - Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Shyamkanu Mahanta and Amrit Prabha Mahanta have been remanded to police custody for 14 days.

