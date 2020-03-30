Celine Dion Birthday: From My Heart Will Go On to Ashes - 6 Tracks Of the Canadian Singer That Are Unmissable (Watch Videos)

Celine Dion Birthday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Celine Dion is one of the greatest pop artists with and is known for her iconic golden voice. The actress has had a splendid career of over 30 years where she has churned out some of the biggest hits such as "My Heart Will Go On" among others. It has been amazing to see Dion power through some of the toughest personal moments including the 2016 death of her husband and manager, René Angélil. Despite all these ups and downs, Celine Dion managed to remain dedicated to her work and has given fans some of the greatest songs. Celine Dion Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Singer Postpones Two Concerts.

As the singer celebrates her birthday on March 31 and turns 52, we look at some of the best tracks that are hard to forget and must never ever be recreated. Nobody brings the charm of Celine Dion and there's no doubt that her songs create a mood that is impossible for any artist to do. The Canadian singer went on from being a teen sensation to an international sensation with her golden voice. Here's looking at her best tracks.

1. My Heart Will Go On

It is impossible to have a Celine Dion playlist without this track. The song was a part of Titanic's soundtrack and will remain to be one of the best romantic numbers of all time.

2. Because You Loved Me

This emotional ballad was featured on Dion's 1996 album, Falling Into You, and it was the theme song for the 1996 movie Up Close and Personal. Yet another love ballad that's hard to forget.

3. The Power Of Love

This emotional song is actually a cover of the song originally released by Jennifer Rush in 1984. But the track clearly has lasting power and Dion's vocals make it absolutely stunning.

4. That's The Way It Is

This upbeat r 1999 single by Dion is uplifting and was loved by her fans from all over. Not to mention how gorgeous she looked in this song video!

5. A New Day Has Come

This is considered to be Dion's comeback tracks. She released this in the 2002 album of the same name after taking a two-year hiatus to give birth to her son René-Charles.

6. Ashes

One of Dion's recent numbers that was used for Ryan Reynolds' Marvel film Deadpool 2, the song is a gorgeous number that can be heard over and over again. Coronavirus Effect: Elton John Postpones North American Leg of Tour.

We hope you enjoy Celine Dion''s birthday by listening to some of her greatest hits. Her voice can surely put you at ease amid these trying times.