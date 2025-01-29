Even as the makers of director Chandoo Mondeti’s eagerly-awaited film Thandel gear up to release the film’s trailer this evening, it has now been disclosed that actress Sai Pallavi has been dubbing for her portions in the film despite running a temperature and having cold. ‘Thandel’ Trailer: Naga Chaitanya’s Love for Sai Pallavi Faces Heart-Wrenching Test as the Pakistani Police Threaten His Future (Watch Video).

A promotional video, showing Sai Pallavi and director Chandoo Mondeti engaging in a friendly banter at the dubbing studio where dubbing work for the film is on, has given away this secret.

Watch ‘Thandel’ Trailer:

In the video, Sai Pallavi pulls director Chandoo Mondeti’s leg saying,”To tell you the truth, I have been dubbing for the last ten days. There wasn’t a camera or for that matter even a mosquito here. I was wondering why suddenly on this day…. there is a camera. With this fever, and cold, I have been dubbing. Even now, the camera didn’t turn to my side. It turned here only after you (Chandoo Mondeti) came here. I am lucky today. Somebody covered my dubbing because he came. Good, good.”

The dumbstruck director responds by turning to the camera and saying, “This is how our ragging is.” To this, Sai Pallavi laughs and says, ”Ragging it seems. I was telling the truth.”

The video has got fans laughing but at the same time concerned about their favourite actress’s health, with many asking her to take adequate care.

‘Thandel’ is a prestigious project for lead actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The film is produced by Bunny Vasu and presented by Allu Aravind.

Naga Chaitanya has undergone a makeover for his role in this film and he will be seen in a never-seen-before rustic avatar. The actor will be seen uttering his dialogues in Srikakulam slang. ‘Thandel’ Release Date: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Action Drama To Arrive in the Theatres on THIS Date – Check New Poster.

Cinematography for the film is by Shamdat and music is by Devi Sri Prasad. Srinagendra Tangala is the art director for the film, which is to hit screens on February 7 this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).