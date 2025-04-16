Chennai, April 16: Kannada star Upendra has now confirmed for the first time that he has combination scenes with the one and only superstar Rajinikanth in director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s eagerly awaited action extravaganza, ‘Coolie’. During an interaction with the Telugu media recently, Upendra said, “I didn’t ask anything but Lokesh garu came and narrated the story to me. I will not ask him anything. It is enough if I just stand next to him (Rajinikanth) and go. That is because if I am an Ekalavya, he is like my Dronacharya. I follow him so much. If he has provided entertainment to others, he has provided enlightenment to me. I consider myself really blessed to have done this with him.”

When it was pointed out that Telugu star Nagarjuna and Bollywood star Aamir Khan too were there in the film, Upendra nodded his head and said with a smile, “Yes, there are combination scenes.” The film, which is to hit screens worldwide on August 14 this year, has triggered huge expectations. The film has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons. ‘Coolie’ Release Date: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Actioner Locks Independence Day 2025 – Check New Poster.

The film has triggered huge interest for a number of reasons. One of them happens to be the fact that the film will see actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth coming together for a film after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). ‘Coolie’ Song ‘Chikitu Vibe’ Teaser: Rajinikanth Exudes Signature Swag As He Shakes a Leg in First Single From Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

It may be recalled that director Lokesh Kanakaraj, who wrapped up the shooting of the much-awaited action entertainer recently, had on completion of shooting, said that he would cherish the amazing experience of making this film forever.

'Coolie', which is expected to be an action thriller, will, apart from Rajinikanth, feature a number of top stars including Telugu star Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Malayalam star Soubin Shahir and Tamil star Sathyaraj. Bollywood star Aamir Khan is also believed to be playing a cameo in the film.

The film will also feature actors Shruti Haasan, Rebe Monica John, and Junior MGR in pivotal roles. Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography is by Girish Gangadharan. The film is being edited by Philomin Raj and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

