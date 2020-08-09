Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to wow fans with their upcoming romantic song, "Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam". It was a while ago when the makers dropped a teaser of the song and fans went gaga over it. The melody is slated to release on August 10, 2020, at 11 am IST. Well, before the same, it is Asim Riaz who has teased fans with an unseen glimpse from the track which features Himanshi Khurana. In the video, the two can be seen in each other arms looking extremely hot. And if you happen to be a fan of AsiManshi, you cannot miss this mini-treat. Even Khurana shared the same on her Instagram. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam Teaser Out: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's Sizzling Chemistry Looks Infectious (Watch Video).

Asim and Himanshi are dating each other and had been the talk of the town when they were inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. It was for Asim, that Himanshi even broke up with her ex. While post the show, rumours were that the pair is no more seeing each other, courtesy their cryptic tweets, but that's not the case at all. Ahead of the song launch tomorrow, Riaz got fans excited and we bet they can't keep calm. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam First Look: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Return With Their Dreamy Chemistry (View Pic).

Check Out The Video Shared By Asim Riaz Below:

View this post on Instagram #DilKoMaineDiKasam coming out tomorrow at 11 am. A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official) on Aug 9, 2020 at 7:35am PDT

"Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam" is sung by Arijit Singha and is composed by Amaal Malik. Must say, the duo have always churned hits and this one will also be a superhit. Earlier to this, Asim and Himanshi have worked in two songs namely "Khyaal Rakhya Kar" and "Kalla Sohna Nai". Lastly, now we wait for their latest song to be out. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2020 08:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).