Cricketer Dwayne Bravo, who earlier created the groovy hit track 'Champion', is set to release his new song titled 'Number One' on March 25. The song, which has been written by Dwayne and Colin Wedderburn, is produced by Black Shadow music. The cricketer has also called India his second home.

The song also had its poster release recently. It showcases Dwayne's silhouette celebrating with his unique style. It also encapsulates his journey printed on a hoodie which is worn by the star himself. Commenting on the same Dwayne Bravo said, "I'm excited about releasing my single Number One here in India, my 2nd home! It's another dancing song for my fans to enjoy and hopefully ppl can like and support it as they do for all. My other songs!